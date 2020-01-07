Brent Technical Analysis: Failed breakout has exposed 5-day MA support

Monday's candle is signaling buyer exhaustion and scope for correction.

A pullback to the 5-day average support looks likely.

Brent oil has likely created a temporary top and could suffer a deeper pullback to a short-term moving average support.

The black gold on Monday clocked a high of $70.72 but failed to close above the Sept. 16 high of $69.64 and ended on a negative note at $68.41, essentially carving out a candle with a long upper shadow – a sign of buyer exhaustion.

Monday's drop also confirmed a bearish divergence of the relative strength index and the MACD histogram.

All-in-all, brent oil could correct or drop to the ascending 5-day moving average support, currently at $67.56. The case for a drop to $67.56 would weaken on an hourly close above $67.46.

Daily chart

Trend: Correction likely

Technical levels

Brent Oil Overview Today last price 69.19 Today Daily Change 0.00 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 69.19 Trends Daily SMA20 66.53 Daily SMA50 64.11 Daily SMA100 62.45 Daily SMA200 64.27 Levels Previous Daily High 71.48 Previous Daily Low 68.96 Previous Weekly High 70.32 Previous Weekly Low 66.56 Previous Monthly High 68.54 Previous Monthly Low 61.09 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.92 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 68.27 Daily Pivot Point S2 67.36 Daily Pivot Point S3 65.75 Daily Pivot Point R1 70.79 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.4 Daily Pivot Point R3 73.31



