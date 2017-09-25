SEK: Limited catalysts for a break below 9.50 - ING

SEK: Limited catalysts for a break below 9.50 - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING don’t expect any significant change in the EUR/SEK trading pattern this week and the cross should hover around the 9.50 level.
Key Quotes
“While a modest upside potential to the Swedish Sep Economic Tendency Survey (Wed) can be SEK positive, the likely correction in Aug retail sales (Thu) lower should offset it.”
“While CPI is above the target, the last week’s Riksbank minutes showed that the central bank is in no hurry to pre-emptively tighten the policy.”
