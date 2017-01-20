Saudi crude oil exports, output jump in November

According to data published by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports jumped to 8.258 million bpd in November 2016 from 7.636 million bpd in October.

The data complied also showed a rise in the Saudi Arabian oil production levels from 10.625 million bpd seen in October with 10.720 million bpd booked in November.

According to secondary sources, as cited by oilprice.com, Saudi Arabia pumped 10.474 million bpd in December, a figure much closer to the figure the Saudis themselves had reported for December.