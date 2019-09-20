Saudi Aramco Executive: We are confident of returning to full production by the end of September

An executive at the Saudi Arabian state oil giant, Aramco, said that “we are confident of returning to full production by the end of September”, per Reuters.

He added that 30% of production was already restored within 24 hours of the attacks.

Both crude benchmarks are seen clinging to moderate gains amid escalating Mid-East tensions, as the latest comments offer nothing different than what was reported by the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdelaziz earlier this week.

Separately, the Iranian state media reported the Iran Revolutionary Guards Commander, as saying that Iran will respond from the Mediterranean to Indian ocean against any US plots.

Earlier today, Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation in Yemen - Saudi State TV