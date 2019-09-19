Saudi-led coalition launches military operation in Yemen - Saudi State TV

Saudi State TV is reporting a military operation Yemen against military targets - However, the market is not convinced that this is an extreme escalation of the status quo right now considering the U.s. has already announced that they would prefer to impose sanctions on Iran rather than military strikes.
The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, explained earlier that Washington is seeking a “peaceful resolution” with Iran in the wake of the attack on Saudi oil facilities, making clear that Washington would limit its initial response to further sanctions. Pompeo’s remarks followed visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and significantly cooled down the rhetoric after Donald Trump when he warned the US was “locked and loaded” and when Pompeo had said the attack, which he blamed on Iran, was “an act of war”.
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1050 level
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main DSMAs. The Euro has been in a trading range over the last two weeks as the market participants are waiting for a catalyst.
GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout
Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning. A rising trend-line since August-end, seems to challenge buyers.
USD/JPY stays in negative territory near 108 despite rising US stocks
The USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level since early August at 108.48 during the American trading hours on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve refrained from giving any hints regarding the next policy move despite announcing a 25 basis points rate cut.
Gold consolidating at technical levels awaiting next catalyst
Precious metals were higher on Thursday. Gold prices climbed from $1,489.13 to $1,504.60. The gold ratio travelled between 83.87 and 84.66 with a bullish bias as the yellow metal surges on.
The Federal Reserve Keeps its Options Open
The Federal Reserve’s two rate cuts in as many months have satisfied market expectations for action and will give the governors time to determine if a full reduction cycle is warranted.