Saudi energy minister: Oil supply is fully back online

While delivering his remarks on the situation in Saudi Arabia's oil industry following the drone and missile attacks, the Saudi energy minister noted that the kingdom's oil supply wass fully back online and added that methane and gas production was expected to return to normal at end of the month.

"In the past two days, we have resumed more than half oil output," the minister noted. "Will keep full oil supply to our customers this month."

With the initial market reaction, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate extended its slide and was last seen trading at $59.15, losing 4.3% on the day.