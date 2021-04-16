Russian Pres. Putin to decide on countermeasures in response to US sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide on the countermeasure in response to the US sanctions, Kremlin said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Putin has repeatedly said we are ready to cooperate with Washington as much as they are ready to cooperate with us."
"Moscow and Washington do not have the same understanding of how to build a mutually beneficial relationship."
"Putin has yet to decide on participation in the US-led climate summit."
"Russia is ensuring its macroeconomic stability in the wake of US sanctions against Russian debt."
Market reaction
The USD/RUB pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.71% on the day at 75.7919.
