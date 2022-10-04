- Rivian Automotive is on track to deliver 25,000 vehicles in 2022.
- RIVN stock rallied 9.1% in Tuesday's premarket.
- Tesla recently missed forecasts for Q3 deliveries.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has garnered a gain of 9.1% in Tuesday's premarket after the maker known for its lineup of EV trucks reiterated delivery figures that many observers thought it would miss. In Monday's post-market Rivian announced that it expected to meet its goal of delivering 25,000 vehicles in 2022, a number that it has stuck to despite logistical glitches throughout the year. RIVN stock is now trading at $34.80, well above its May 11 low of $19.25, but shares remain down
Rivian stock news
Rivian manufactured 7,363 vehicles in the quarter ending in September and delivered 6,584 units. This was a largescale improvement over the previous quarter's production of 4,401 units and deliveries of 4,467. This amounts to QoQ rise in production of 67% and a 47% increase in deliveries. The figures show that management's attempt at ramping up production at its Illinois factory seems to be working.
The delivery beat impressed the market as it came right on the heels of Tesla (TSLA) missing its much bigger delivery target by 14,000. Tesla delivered 343,830 vehicles in the third quarter, which was still up more than 42% YoY despite missing Wall Street forecasts.
Rivian has dealt with much higher costs for raw materials this year and has stated in the past that its operating loss would end the year much worse than expected.
Truist Securities coming out with its Buy rating last week now looks wise. Despite its many failings this year, analysts said the upstart was positioning itself for long-term growth and slapped an optimistic $65 price target on the stock. At the time this meant more than 100% upside in the next 12 months. Consensus among analysts calls for revenue at the automaker to rise 238% in 2023 to $6.16 billion.
Rivian stock forecast
Despite steadily climbing since its all-time low in May, RIVN stock is down 69% year to date, not counting the premarket advance. At $34.80, Rivian is sitting right on top of the 9-day moving average. A close above it tells us that Rivian bulls want this rally to continue. There has been much talk of an October bear market rally over the past week, and it looks like this may be the case with Rivian. The September downturn was awfully pessimistic, and many traders have begun looking for entries. Just take a look at the normally bearish Michael Burry's tweet below:
I admit I'm feeling greedy.— Cassandra B.C. (@michaeljburry) October 4, 2022
Bulls will try to push RIVN stock to overtake the 21-day moving average as well this week. The longer time frame average is now at $35.50. From there the focus will be on the $40 price level. That level should be much harder to push past as it served as a double top that began in mid-August and finished in mid-September. Support registers in the area between $31 and $32.
RIVN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily rally, trades above 0.9900
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 0.9900 on Tuesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback amid a risk-positive market mood helps the pair stretch higher ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD rebounds from 1.1300 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD has managed to regain its traction and climbed toward 1.1400 after having tested 1.1300 earlier in the session. The dollar stays under selling pressure as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets and the US Dollar Index stays deep in red below 111.00.
Gold renews multi-week highs above $1,710
Following a consolidation phase during the European session, gold continued to stretch higher and reached its highest level in three weeks above $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower following Monday's sharp drop, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
BTC eyes $20,800, but narrative is far from bullish
Bitcoin shows a slight increase in momentum that has initiated a consolidation in the form of an ascending parallel channel, which can be seen steadily rising on the four-hour price chart.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock roars past other chipmakers to start October
AMD showed relative strength on Monday. Shares of the chip designer advanced 4.3% to just above $66. The entire market is rising to start the month of October, but AMD is outperforming most of its peers.