Risks rising of a financial decoupling between China and the US – ANZ

ANZ analysts suggest that the ongoing trade war and geopolitical issues have increased the risk of a financial decoupling between China and the US.
Key Quotes
“Although China still allocates a high share of its FX exchange reserves to the USD, estimated at around 59% as of June 2019, the pace of diversification into other currencies will likely quicken going forward.”
“In fact, we believe that the Chinese government has already discreetly diversified its offshore portfolios to include alternative investments. We estimate that other forms of sovereign wealth likely amounts to CNY1.8trn as of June 2019. Since the assets held are mostly in the form of equities and entrusted loans in Europe as well as countries involved in China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, the share of USD in China’s sovereign portfolio should be lower than that in China’s FX reserves.”
“China has been a major contributor to the global savings glut. The excessive savings have led to huge capital flows towards US households at low interest rates. Furthermore, China has invested a significant amount of the earnings from its manufacturing exports into US government bonds. The above trends, which we nickname “factory-dollar recycling”, have contributed to the global prominence of the USD over the past decade. However, if China initiates a convertible standard superior to the fiat money regime, not only will it gain a market following, but it will also boost the global acceptance of the RMB.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism
The EUR/USD pair is extending its gains above 1.1050 on the back of Brexit optimism, trade war hopes. ECB's Draghi called governments to do more, but risk-on rules.
GBP/USD flirting with 1.2700, July high
The unstoppable Pound rally continues on more positive Brexit-related headlines. Latest indicate that EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier got the green light from the EU27 for there to be tunnel negotiations with the United Kingdom.
USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line
US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.
Gold climbs to session tops, further beyond $1500 mark
Gold built on its intraday positive move and climbed to fresh session tops in the last hour, recovering a major part of the previous session's intraday downfall.
Canadian jobs preview: Long-lasting volatility provides opportunities– Three USD/CAD scenarios
Canada is expected to report an increase of only around 10,000 jobs in September. The low bar opens the door to an upside surprise that may benefit the loonie. FXStreet's volatility tools show that traders have time to digest the data and take advantage of any move.