Risk-aversion grips financial markets after Israeli missiles strike a site in Iran

Risk-aversion is in full swing across the financial markets after ABC News confirmed reports that Israeli missiles struck a site in Iran, leading to further escalation in the Middle East geopolitical tensions.

Reuters reported, citing Iran’s Fars News Agency, that locals heard explosions in central Isfahan airport; although the reason for the explosions is unknown.

"The cause of these sounds is still unknown, and investigations continue until the exact details of the incident are determined," the semi-official Fars news agency said.

Earlier, reports came in, citing that a radar battalion hit in Syria near the city of Izraa. Another chatter was that there were 'explosions' near the city of Isfahan in central Iran. Finally, speculations over warplane activity across parts of Iraq hit wires.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned in an exclusive CNN interview that “in case the Israeli regime embarks on adventurism again and takes action against the interests of Iran, the next response from us will be immediate and at a maximum level.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources, “Israeli officials notified the US earlier today they planned to retaliate in the next 24-48 hours.”

On Friday, Sky News Arabia cited a spokesman from the Iranian Space Agency, responding to the Israeli that “everything that happened was a failed and humiliating attempt for Israeli aviation.”

Markets are concerned about a further escalation in clashes across Israel's northern border, especially amidst the ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Market reaction

The risk barometer, S&P 500 futures, slide 1.25% while the ultimate safe-haven – Gold price jump back toward record highs of $2,432. The US Dollar Index sits at intraday highs near 106.30.

WTI, the US oil, jumps over 3% to near $85 on Middle East war fears.