Riksbank Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, 50 bps, but the peak is not far off

The Riksbank is set to announce its Interest Rate Decision on Thursday, February 9 at 08:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks for the upcoming central bank's meeting.
Riksbank is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points to 3%. At the last policy meeting on November 24, the Riksbank hiked rates by 75 bps.
TDS
“We look for the Riksbank to deliver a 50 bps hike, in line with market pricing but above the 28 bps implied by the Bank's rate path. While growth has been weak and core CPIF came in roughly as the Bank expected, a hawkish shift from the ECB and a much weaker SEK has put notable pressure on the Bank. We then see two more 25 bps hikes to bring the policy rate to a 3.50% terminal.”
ING
“With new Governor Erik Thedeen warning against recent SEK weakness, and the Riksbank saying in the past that it wants to stay ahead of the ECB in its tightening cycle, we expect a 50 bps rate hike. Nevertheless, with the housing market under pressure, we think we’re nearing the top for Swedish rates. We expect one further 25 bps hike in April, marking the top of the cycle.”
Swedbank
“We expect the Riksbank to raise the policy rate by 50 bps to 3%. And the rate path is likely to be bumped up to signal another 25 bps hike later this spring. This will be Erik Thedéen’s and Aino Bunge’s first meeting, which adds to the uncertainty. Our forecast is that given the high inflation, the ECB’s rate hike plans and the weak Krona, the Riksbank will continue to rise by 25 bps both in April and June.”
Nordea
“We expect the Riksbank to increase the policy rate by 50 bps to 3% and signal at least one more rate hike ahead by 25 bps. A weak SEK is creating headaches for the Riksbaken and adds to upside risks on SEK rates. We think an upward sloping policy rate path into the second half of the year with no rate cuts may be needed to guard against further SEK weakening. Looking at what markets currently expect, pricing for the next two meetings is reasonable, but rate cuts are discounted too early.”
Danske Bank
“We look for a 50 bps hike.”
SocGen
“Sweden’s Riksbank is playing catch up (like the ECB) and will probably tighten by 50 bps despite the danger of the economy entering a recession this quarter.”
Wells Fargo
“For February, we expect the Riksbank to raise its repo rate 50 bps to 3.00%. Moreover, given how elevated inflation is, we now also expect the Riksbank to hike its rate another 25 bps to 3.25% in April, above our previous forecast peak for the policy rate of 3.00%. The Riksbank also publishes updated projections, including for economic growth, inflation and the policy rate path, which should also provide an indication of whether the central bank believes interest rates will need to be raised by more than previously anticipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises further to near 1.0750 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is advancing to near 1.0750 in the European morning this Wednesday. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD advances to test 1.2100 on US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD is extending the renewed uptick to test 1.2100 in early Europe. The Cable justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and weaker US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer for the third consecutive day as buyers cheer a sustained rebound from the short-term key support surrounding $1,870 amid sluggish markets.
Crypto markets go silent, investors wonder if this is the top
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias as it sticks to its tight consolidative regime. Ethereum price and Ripple price are following the big crypto’s lead and continue to remain silent.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.