Revised GOP health care bill now 'impossible' to pass?

News hitting the wires just now will be a potential blow to the dollar whereby U.S. Senator Susan Collins said she opposes revised GOP health care bill, making it impossible for the bill to advance.

SenatorSusan Collins had said last week that she was "leaning against" the legislation, and on Sunday she declared in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union": "It is very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill."

She previously voiced her concerns about the impact that the legislation would have on the federal Medicaid program that helps disabled children and low-income elderly people get healthcare.

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can afford to lose the support of only two Republicans, that is assuming all Democrats vote against the measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

