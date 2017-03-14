Reuters poll: BOJ expected to pull back from stimulus maybe as early as this year

According to the latest Reuters poll on the BOJ’s monetary policy outlook, a majority of the economists surveyed expect the BOJ to begin unwinding its massive stimulus program sometime this year.

Key findings from the survey:

28 of 35 economists expect BOJ to pull back from easy monetary policy when it decides to change its monetary policy next

10 of 28 expect the BOJ to announce a pull back from easy policy as early as the second half of this year; 10 said 2018; 8 said 2019 or later

Majority project Japan Spring wage negotiations to result in base pay increase at same rate as 2016 or lower