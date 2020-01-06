Report: Trump administration bars Iran’s Zarif from entering the US – HuffPost

The HuffPost relies on the Foreign Policy report that suggests the Trump administration blocked Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif from entering the US. The news mentions that the Iranian diplomat planned to come to the U.S. to address the United Nations (UN) Security Council, where he was expected to speak on the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the US.

Key quotes

“It violates a 1947 agreement with the U.N. that the U.S. allow foreign officials into the country for UN affairs.”

FX implications

While reading in conjunction with Reuters’ news concerning the US letter of troop withdrawal from Iraq, headlines like this seem to negatively affect the market’s risk tone. The same could also be witnessed in the latest pullback of AUD/JPY, at 75.17 by the press time of early Tuesday morning in Asia.