Report: Trump administration bars Iran’s Zarif from entering the US – HuffPost

The HuffPost relies on the Foreign Policy report that suggests the Trump administration blocked Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif from entering the US. The news mentions that the Iranian diplomat planned to come to the U.S. to address the United Nations (UN) Security Council, where he was expected to speak on the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the US.
Key quotes
“It violates a 1947 agreement with the U.N. that the U.S. allow foreign officials into the country for UN affairs.”
FX implications
While reading in conjunction with Reuters’ news concerning the US letter of troop withdrawal from Iraq, headlines like this seem to negatively affect the market’s risk tone. The same could also be witnessed in the latest pullback of AUD/JPY, at 75.17 by the press time of early Tuesday morning in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
