RBNZ’s Orr: Not concerned on NZD exchange rate

While speaking about the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) response to COVID-19, in Wellington, on Wednesday, Governor Adrian Orr said that he is not concerned on the NZD exchange rate.

Earlier on in the day, he said that the central bank is preparing for additional monetary policy tools, signaling at the use of negative interest rates.

NZD/USD shrugs off dovish Orr

NZD/USD flirts with daily highs near 0.6780 as the bulls ignore the dovish remarks from Governor Orr.