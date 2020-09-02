NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing

- NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757.
- RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any.
- Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.
- Aussie GDP, US ADP will be the key data to watch, risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD takes the bids near the intraday high of 0.6775, up 0.20% on a day, during the early Wednesday. The Kiwi pair recently surged after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr cited readiness to use unconventional monetary policy tools if needed.
In his latest speech, RBNZ Governor Orr said, (the bank is) “Actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed.” While citing the choices the central banker mentioned, “options include negative wholesale interest rates, further Q, direct lending to banks, and ongoing forward guidance about our intentions.” Following the news, NZD/USD not only reversed the early-Asian losses but refreshed the intraday high as traders seem to prepare for a big move by the New Zealand’s central bank.
Read: RBNZ Governor Orr: Actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed
During the initial day, the quote seems to follow the updates suggesting continuous tension between the US and China. Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited cold war conditions with Beijing. Afterward, the US State Department mentioned that it watches over the China-India border tension, the same may not be welcomed by the dragon nation.
Elsewhere, the news that the global pharmaceutical leader AstraZeneca begins final trials on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine joins receding virus numbers to keep the market players hopeful. As a result, S&P 500 Futures stay positive around the record top beyond 3,500 whereas New Zealand’s NZX 50 trims the early-day gains but gains 0.60% by the press time.
Looking forward, the second-quarter (Q2) GDP details from the largest customer Australia and the US ADP Employment Change will be the key to watch for the NZD/USD pair traders. Should the Aussie GDP match the -6.0% forecast and the US ADP data prove the forecast of 950K right, the quote may step back from the highest in 14 months.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking July month’s high of 0.6716, sellers are less likely to take entries, Alternatively, July 219 top near 0.6750 may guard the immediate upside.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6758
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6607
|Daily SMA50
|0.6581
|Daily SMA100
|0.639
|Daily SMA200
|0.6381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6744
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6761
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie Q2 GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
AUD/USD currently stays pressured near 0.7370 after stepping back from the multi-month high above 0.7400 the previous day. The pair has been rising heavily in last two weeks amid broad market optimism and a weak US dollar.
NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing
NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757. RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any. Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.
Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout
Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.
USD/JPY fades recovery moves to revisit sub-106.00 region
USD/JPY fails to keep the previous day’s run-up to 106.15. US dollar bears ignore Tuesday’s bounce off 28-month low. Global equities remain positive, Treasury yields also recover despite mixed sentiment.
BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model
Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.