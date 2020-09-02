NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757.
  • RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any.
  • Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.
  • Aussie GDP, US ADP will be the key data to watch, risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat.

NZD/USD takes the bids near the intraday high of 0.6775, up 0.20% on a day, during the early Wednesday. The Kiwi pair recently surged after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr cited readiness to use unconventional monetary policy tools if needed.

In his latest speech, RBNZ Governor Orr said, (the bank is) “Actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed.” While citing the choices the central banker mentioned, “options include negative wholesale interest rates, further Q, direct lending to banks, and ongoing forward guidance about our intentions.” Following the news, NZD/USD not only reversed the early-Asian losses but refreshed the intraday high as traders seem to prepare for a big move by the New Zealand’s central bank.

Read: RBNZ Governor Orr: Actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed

During the initial day, the quote seems to follow the updates suggesting continuous tension between the US and China. Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited cold war conditions with Beijing. Afterward, the US State Department mentioned that it watches over the China-India border tension, the same may not be welcomed by the dragon nation.

Elsewhere, the news that the global pharmaceutical leader AstraZeneca begins final trials on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine joins receding virus numbers to keep the market players hopeful. As a result, S&P 500 Futures stay positive around the record top beyond 3,500 whereas New Zealand’s NZX 50 trims the early-day gains but gains 0.60% by the press time.

Looking forward, the second-quarter (Q2) GDP details from the largest customer Australia and the US ADP Employment Change will be the key to watch for the NZD/USD pair traders. Should the Aussie GDP match the -6.0% forecast and the US ADP data prove the forecast of 950K right, the quote may step back from the highest in 14 months.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking July month’s high of 0.6716, sellers are less likely to take entries, Alternatively, July 219 top near 0.6750 may guard the immediate upside.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6758
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 0.6758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6607
Daily SMA50 0.6581
Daily SMA100 0.639
Daily SMA200 0.6381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.678
Previous Daily Low 0.6728
Previous Weekly High 0.6744
Previous Weekly Low 0.6514
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6761
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6748
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6704
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6835

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the Aussie Q2 GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

When is the Aussie Q2 GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

AUD/USD currently stays pressured near 0.7370 after stepping back from the multi-month high above 0.7400 the previous day. The pair has been rising heavily in last two weeks amid broad market optimism and a weak US dollar.

Read more

NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing

NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing

NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757. RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any. Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.

NZD/USD News

Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.

Gold News

USD/JPY fades recovery moves to revisit sub-106.00 region

USD/JPY fades recovery moves to revisit sub-106.00 region

USD/JPY fails to keep the previous day’s run-up to 106.15. US dollar bears ignore Tuesday’s bounce off 28-month low. Global equities remain positive, Treasury yields also recover despite mixed sentiment.

USD/JPY News

BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model

BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model

Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures