RBNZ Governor Orr: Actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed

The Reserve bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed.
We have been effective in lowering interest rates across the board, and ensuring there is plentiful liquidity in the financial system,
Orr said in a speech delivered to the Victoria University School of Government and Policy Studies.
He also reiterated that the RBNZ was actively preparing additional monetary policy tools to use if needed, which included negative wholesale interest rates, further quantitative easing, direct lending to banks and ongoing forward guidance.
Key comments
- Says have been effective in lowering interest rates across the board.
- Says actively preparing a package of additional monetary policy tools to use if needed.
- Says options include negative wholesale interest rates, further QE, direct lending to banks, and ongoing forward guidance about our intentions.
- Says need banks to use risk models, capital, liquidity headroom to support customers’ best long-term interests.
Market implications
We are essentially getting a full reiteration of the Bank’s “no regrets/do-what-it-takes” stance, perceived as dovish, but we are not seeing the price action reflect the implications. The bird is bid, despite the dovishness and a firm US dollar.
Looking ahead, it’s less about “FX policy” or directly addressing the level of the NZD and more about collective policy settings that will ease financial conditions while also undermining NZD strength,
analysts at ANZ bank explained earlier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie Q2 GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
AUD/USD currently stays pressured near 0.7370 after stepping back from the multi-month high above 0.7400 the previous day. The pair has been rising heavily in last two weeks amid broad market optimism and a weak US dollar.
NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing
NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757. RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any. Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.
Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout
Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.
USD/JPY fades recovery moves to revisit sub-106.00 region
USD/JPY fails to keep the previous day’s run-up to 106.15. US dollar bears ignore Tuesday’s bounce off 28-month low. Global equities remain positive, Treasury yields also recover despite mixed sentiment.
BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model
Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.