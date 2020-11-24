RBNZ’s Orr: Monetary and financial policies alone cannot solve property issues

In an attempt to clarify the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) workings to Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Governor Adrian Orr mentions that the bank already considers asset prices.
The central bank governor also sheds light on the need for measures other than the monetary and financial policies.
Additional quotes…
House prices are an important channel that affects inflation
Lower interest rates promote spending, investment.
FX implications
NZD/USD fades upside momentum towards 0.7000, off the intraday top to currently near 0.6970, after the latest comments from the RBNZ Chief pours cold water on the face of expectations concerning a policy shift earlier in the day.
Read: NZD/USD jumps over 50 pips to print 29-month high on hints of RBNZ's remit change
Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism
Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 on RBA Debelle's speech
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid mixed Australian trade data and the upbeat market mood. Reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process boosted risk appetite. RBA Debelle ruled out a rate hike for at least three years.
NZD/USD: Muted response to RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD ignores RBNZ Governor Orr's comments on house prices. The monetary and financial policies alone cannot solve property issues, according to Orr. New Zealand's government has proposed adding property prices to central bank's remit.
Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value
More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020. JPMorgan also points to evidence of institutional demand for Bitcoin as investors move from its gold exchange-traded funds to cryptocurrency.
