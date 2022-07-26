RBNZ’s Orr: In addition to the remit review, we are also reviewing our recent performance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr said on Tuesday that it is undertaking a review of its recent performance in conducting monetary policy, per Reuters.
Key quotes
The review will assess inflation and employment outcomes relative to the targets outlined in the remit and the decisions taken at various times based on the information available when they were made.
The review of monetary policy performance is in addition to an ongoing review of the Monetary Policy Remit.
NZD/USD retreats
Following the news, NZD/USD reverses the early Asian session run-up while taking rounds to 0.6265-60.
Also read: NZD/USD oscillates around 0.6250 amid sluggish session, US Consumer Confidence eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take control and on track to hunt down 0.7050
AUD/USD has spiked in the Asian trade and from a daily perspective, the bulls have their eyes on a move beyond the recent highs towards the 0.7050 mark as the price climbs the trendline support.
EUR/USD eyes upside above 1.0250 as DXY weakens broadly on recession worries, Fed buzz
EUR/USD is eyeing more upside after overstepping the barricade of 1.0250. Escalating recession worries have weighed pressure on the DXY. The Fed is likely to hike interest rates by 75 bps as a 1% rate hike is out of the picture.
Gold bulls eye $1,732-33 hurdle, focus on US data, Fed
Gold price consolidates the week-start losses as bulls again approach the 100-SMA resistance during Tuesday’s Asian session, after failing to cross the same during the last two days. US dollar weakness underpins XAU/USD up-moves but risk-aversion tests buyers.
What will happen to Shiba Inu price and holders after SHIB bears tear through this level?
Shiba Inu price has undone the $0.0000106 to $0.0000111 demand zone, suggesting a bearish outlook. This development invalidates the bullish outlook and indicates a further descent is likely. A daily candlestick close above $0.0000121 will invalidate the bearish outlook for SHIB.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!