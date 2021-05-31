RBNZ’s Hawksby: OCR projections of a rate hike at the end of next year is conditional

RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby crossed wires, via Reuters, during early Monday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) senior official conveyed the RBNZ preference, “To have a monetary stimulus in place for a longer period of time than take it away too quickly,” per Reuters.
“Our messages around having stimulus in place for a considerable period, being patient and our least regret is keeping stimulus in place for too long rather than taking it away too quickly, all of those messages stay in place,” RBNZ’s Hawksby added.
Additional comments…
Similar amount of stimulus still needed as back in February.
OCR projections of a rate hike at the end of next year is conditional on underlying economic assumptions.
Aware that markets trying to get ahead of bias, must remember these are conditional projections.
Recent covid-19 outbreaks a reminder that uncertainties remain.
Inflation not seen reaching sustainable levels until tail end of projections.
FX reaction
NZD/USD eases from the intraday high of 0.7261 towards 0.7250 following the news.
Read: NZD/USD: Recovery moves capped around mid-0.7200s following China PMI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.22 on USD pullback, German HICP inflation eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s losses even as bulls step back from intraday top. Off in US, stimulus hopes propel risk-on mood, drag DXY. Risk catalysts will be on the driver’s seat amid long weekend in the US, the UK.
GBP/USD refreshes daily highs near 1.4200 amid growth optimism, USD retreats
GBP/USD extends the weekly gains, retests multi-month high near 1.4200. Lower US Treasury yields weigh on the demand for the US dollar. Upbeat economic outlook keeps the pound on the front foot.
Shiba Inu remains stale as volatility dries up
SHIB price is stuck trading around the $0.00000700 range for the past day. The Bollinger Bands indicator shows Shiba Inu volatility has dried up. A large move is generally observed after breaking from the no-trade zone, ranging from $0.00000974 to $0.00000693.
GBP/USD refreshes daily highs near 1.4200 amid growth optimism, USD retreats
GBP/USD extends the weekly gains, retests multi-month high near 1.4200. Lower US Treasury yields weigh on the demand for the US dollar. Upbeat economic outlook keeps the pound on the front foot.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.