RBNZ to hold the door next Wednesday – ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offer a sneak peek at what to expect from next Wednesday’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy decision.

“We expect the RBNZ will leave the OCR on hold at 1.00% next Wednesday, but leave the door open to further cuts.

The Bank will most likely want to let the dust settle a little following August’s surprise 50bp move, but with this pre-emptive Committee nothing is certain.

We continue to forecast three more 25bp cuts (in November, February and May).”