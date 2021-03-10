RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range. Senior staff at the video game developer have dismissed concerns that it has become a "meme stock."

The reference price set by NYSE on Tuesday was $45 – which already gave it a valuation of around $30 billion – so the leap to current highs only amplifies the rise.

Roblox has gained popularity during the pandemic as teenagers stuck at home found themselves spending time with its games, but the company has been in business since 2004. The San-Mateo-based company is gaining traction by offering social gaming via entertainment toys.

Wednesday's Reddit market action has been centered on GameStop – where trade was halted several times – while broader markets are relatively calm.

