Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with millions of players globally.

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday.

Roblox (RBLX) is going via a direct listing, Roblox stock price $45 reference.

Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects. Roblox has experiences that are built by developers and used by hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox was set up in 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel. Roblox has over 8 million developers and average daily users of 37 million according to Reuters. Roblox is based in San Mateo, California.

The stock is due to launch today Wednesday, March 10 on the NYSE under the ticker RBLX. On Tuesday the NYSE set the reference price for RBLX shares at $45.

Roblox Stock Forecast

So where will the price go. Well, most stock market launches have seen strong share price appreciations on launch day and Roblox is expected to be no different. While the NYSE set a reference price on Tuesday of $45, market talk is of Roblox stock price opening at $60-$65. This would give Roblox a market capitalization of approx $36 billion, according to Reuters.

Roblox last did a funding round in January according to Reuters which valued the company at $30 billion.

Roblox Stock News

Reddit has fueled recent share price appreciations from Gamestop, AMC, KOSS, etc and Roblox (RBLX) is expected to join the popular mem stocks and is already showing up strongly across social media. Roblox stock price, Roblox stock forecast is already trending heavily across multiple social media platforms.

Roblox stock is due to open sometime around 1100 EST according to reports from a NYSE spokesperson, according to Benzinga.

