RBA minutes: Further rise in AUD would result in slower pickup in growth, inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes from Sept 5th monetary policy meeting is out, highlighting that a further rise in AUD could lead to slower pickup in growth and inflation.

Main Headlines via Reuters:

Need to balance risks of high household debt against low inflation

Rise in A$ driven by fall in US$, weighing on domestic growth and inflation

Further rise in a$ would result in slower pick-up in growth, inflation

Economy had grown below trend in 2016/17, recent data mostly positive

RBA meeting started with discussion on labour market, which had continued to improve

Leading indicators suggested jobs pick up was likely to continue

Jobs growth to support household incomes and spending, but high debt a risk

Labour market still has spare capacity, wage growth to remain low for some time

Clear signs housing market in Sydney had eased, less so in Melbourne

Outlook for non-mining investment had improved, public infrastructure spending strong

RBA discussed china impact on iron ore, expected prices to fall as new supply came on stream

Growth in China had been stronger than expected, high debt still a threat