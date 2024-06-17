- Interest rate in Australia is set to stay steady at 4.35% for the fifth consecutive meeting in May.
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock will hold a press conference at 05:30 GMT.
- The Australian Dollar could see a big reaction to RBA’s policy statement and Bullock’s words.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is unlikely to give into the pressure of a dovish policy pivot, as adopted by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) when it concludes its policy meeting on Tuesday.
The RBA is set to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% for the fifth meeting in a row in June. The decision will be announced at 04:30 GMT, while Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference will follow at 05:30 GMT.
Reserve Bank of Australia expected to extend the pause, but what’s next?
Economists are widely expecting the RBA to hold its borrowing rate at a 12-year high at yet another policy meeting, with Governor Michele Bullock likely to retain her hawkish rhetoric during the press conference.
In lieu of the stickier nature of inflation, the Australian central bank could leave the door ajar for a rate hike this year, especially after the Minutes of the RBA’s May meeting showed that the board members considered increasing interest rates.
However, the RBA could refrain from explicitly signaling a policy pivot in the upcoming meetings, maintaining a ‘higher rates for longer’ view.
The May policy statement read, “recent data have demonstrated that the process of returning inflation to target is unlikely to be smooth. Persistence of services inflation is a key uncertainty.”
Therefore, “not ruling anything in or out on future decisions,” the statement added.
The trimmed mean Consumer Price Index (CPI), the RBA’s measure of underlying inflation, ticked lower from 4.2% YoY to 4.0% year-over-year in the three months to March, but at a slower pace than expected. Meanwhile, The first quarter headline inflation rate was 1%, compared with the 0.6% pace in the December quarter. Economists had tipped it would rise to 0.8%. The main reason behind the slower-than-expected decline in inflation was the elevated services inflation alongside a tight labor market. This remains a major cause of concern for the central bank.
The recent labor market data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed that the Australian economy added 39,700 jobs in May, driven by full-time employment, compared to an expected 30,000 gain. The Unemployment Rate dipped to 4% in May from 4.1% in April.
Against this economic backdrop, the RBA is likely to remain in a wait-and-see mode until the release of the second quarter inflation data due on July 31. Another unwelcome surprise on the inflation front could warrant the RBA’s action.
Previewing the RBA policy decision, analysts at TD Securities (TDS) explained, “the Board is likely to reiterate that it "...will remain vigilant to upside risks." However we are not expecting the Board to shift its tone, comfortable for now that a higher for longer cash rate will do its job of getting on top of inflation. The Bank has indicated it's reluctant to 'fine tune' policy but if the Bank mentions Q2 CPI as a risk, this would be considered hawkish.”
How will the RBA interest rate decision impact AUD/USD?
Having faced rejection once again at the 0.6700 level, the Australian Dollar (AUD) has turned south against the US Dollar (USD). If RBA Governor Bullock explicitly signals a rate hike in the upcoming meetings this year, AUD/USD could see a fresh upswing toward the abovementioned key resistance.
On the other hand, AUD/USD could extend the ongoing downtrend to test 0.6500 on the RBA’s failure to affirm the hawkish expectations. Therefore, the language in the policy statement and Bullock’s comments are likely to determine the next directional move in the AUD/USD pair.
In the lead-up to the RBA showdown, big banks, including Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and Societe Generale, have pushed back the likely timing of the RBA's first interest rate cut to early 2025 from November this year.
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, notes key technicals to trade AUD/USD on the policy outcome. “AUD/USD is on track to challenge a critical demand area near 0.6650, where the 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) hang around. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points lower below the 50 level, indicating a clear downside path for the pair heading into the RBA interest rate decision.”
“Aussie buyers need to defend the abovementioned key support near 0.6550 on a daily closing basis to attempt a rebound toward the 21-day SMA at 0.6635. The next upside barrier is seen at the critical 0.6700 threshold. Conversely, a downside break of the 0.6550 support zone could trigger a fresh downtrend toward the 0.6500 level. The last line of defense for buyers is seen at 0.6477, the March 5 low,” Dhwani adds.
Economic Indicator
RBA Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Next release: Tue Jun 18, 2024 04:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.35%
Previous: 4.35%
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
