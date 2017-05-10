RBA is still not ruling out rate cut - WSJ

RBA is still not ruling out rate cut - WSJBy Omkar Godbole
As per Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board member Ian Harper sees scope for interest rate cuts if consumption across the economy loses momentum entirely.
Key quotes
The thing that is causing an issue for the RBA is slow growth in wages, which is feeding into slow growth in household income
If you start to lose that momentum, that might be the basis of some sort of policy action
While commenting on the dismal retail sales, Harper said, "It is yet another indication that we are not out of the woods"
Progress in the economic recovery is painfully slow
The level of AUD also remains an inhibitor to growth, even after recent falls
You wouldn't want to be jumping the gun and tightening too quickly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.