Rate hikes depend on outlook – FOMC’s C.Evans

Chicago Fed Charles Evans (voter, dovish) said on Monday that the number of rate hikes this year largely hinge on the economic outlook.

Evans noted if economy ‘really’ picks up, four rates are possible, adding that wage growth remains somewhat subdued.

He also noted that the US labour market has been very strong, while fiscal policy could lift inflation.

Regarding inflation, Evans, argued that there is room to bring inflation towards 2%, even a bit higher.