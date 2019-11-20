Rallies in EUR/JPY are expected to struggle in the 121.34/80 area – Commerzbank

Occasional bullish attempts in EUR/JPY are seen meeting a tough hurdle in the 121.34/80 band, in opinion of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/JPY is seeing a decent bounce from the 55 day ma, this is located at 119.47 currently. Rallies should find tougher resistance at 121.34/80. This is the location of the 200 day ma, the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the late July high. Currently the intraday Elliott wave counts are suggesting scope to retest this resistance, but if seen, it should again hold the topside”.
“While capped here, attention remains on the 118.72 uptrend. This should hold the initial test, however longer term the risk has increased for a break lower. Failure here will target the 117.09 October low ahead of the 115.87 September low”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
