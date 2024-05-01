Pound Sterling trades on a weaker note near 1.2490

GBP/USD holds below 1.2500 ahead of Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair holds below 1.2490 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The downtick of the major pair is supported by the stronger US Dollar (USD) amid the cautious mood ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence dropped to 97.0 in April from 103.1 in the previous reading, the lowest level since July 2022. Meanwhile, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 37.9 in April from 41.4 in March, below the market consensus of 44.9. This figure registered the lowest level since November 2022. Finally, the US Employment Cost Index (ECI) rose by 1.2% QoQ in Q1 2024 from a 0.9% rise in Q4 of 2023, beating the estimation of 1%. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops below 200-DMA, at cross-roads to resume downtrend

The Pound Sterling reverses its course against the US Dollar, after extending its gains past the 200-day moving average (DMA). However, data from the United States (US), showing that inflation could be picking up, as shown by the Employment Cost Index (ECI), bolstered the Greenback. Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2517 down by some 0.36%, after hitting a daily high of 1.2563.

The GBP/USD is neutral biased, though failure to cling above the 200-DMA at 1.2564 might open the door for a pullback, with traders eyeing a test of the November 14, 2023, high at 1.2506. In the event of a drop below that level, further downside is seen at the April 26 intermediate support at 1.2448, before the major plunges to the year-to-date (YTD) low of 1.2299. Read more...