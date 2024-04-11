Pound Sterling trades on a softer note around 1.2540

GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.2550, US PPI data looms

The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure near 1.2540 after bouncing off the 2024 low of 1.2520. The sell-off in the major pair is driven by the firmer US Dollar (USD) after the upside surprises in US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data in March. Investors await the US March Producer Price Index (PPI) and weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday ahead of the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers later this week.

On Wednesday, the release of the CPI inflation for March affirmed the conviction that sticky inflation would convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to delay its rate-cutting plans. Fed Funds Futures market pushed expectations for the first rate cut from June to September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Read more...

GBP/USD plunges on hot US CPI, FOMC minutes

The Pound Sterling collapses late on Wednesday during the North American session, down by more than 1% against the US Dollar, following the release of US inflation data. Expectations for fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve prompted a flight to the Greenback, which reached a new year-to-date (YTD) high via the US Dollar Index (DXY). The GBP/USD trades at 1.2534 after hitting a high of 1.2708.

The highlight of the day was that inflation in the US remains hotter than expected by the US central bank. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis and 3.5% on an annual basis, exceeding expectations, a rise from the figures reported in the previous month. The core CPI also surpassed forecasts, maintaining a consistent rate of 0.4% MoM and 3.8% YoY in line with February's data. Read more...