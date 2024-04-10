- GBP/USD breaches key support levels as it loses more than 1%.
- US headline inflation defies the Fed’s intentions to cut rates and climbs.
- Technical outlook suggest that further GBP/USD downside is seen.
The Pound Sterling collapses late on Wednesday during the North American session, down by more than 1% against the US Dollar, following the release of US inflation data. Expectations for fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve prompted a flight to the Greenback, which reached a new year-to-date (YTD) high via the US Dollar Index (DXY). The GBP/USD trades at 1.2534 after hitting a high of 1.2708.
The major drops below 1.2600, followed by the 200-DMA
The highlight of the day was that inflation in the US remains hotter than expected by the US central bank. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis and 3.5% on an annual basis, exceeding expectations, a rise from the figures reported in the previous month. The core CPI also surpassed forecasts, maintaining a consistent rate of 0.4% MoM and 3.8% YoY in line with February's data.
That prompted investors to expect a less dovish Fed, as shown by Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) data. December’s 2024 Federal funds rate (FFR) contract suggests that market players estimate the FFR to finish at 4.98%.
Recently, the latest Federal Open Market Committee Minutes revealed that policymakers would like to be more confident that inflation continues to decelerate before committing to ease policy. The minutes highlighted that almost all saw it appropriate to cut this year, though most saw upside risks in inflation.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart, suggests the GBP/USD has shifted neutral to downward biased, breaching key support levels, like the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2585. Once surpassed, the next demand area would be the 1.2500 figure. A further downside is seen at .2448, the November 22 swing low, ahead of 1.2400. In the event of a bullish recovery, the 200-DMA is first resistance, followed by the 1.2600 mark. Once hurdled the GBP/USD, the next resistance would be the 50-DMA at 1.2661.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2527
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0151
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.19
|Today daily open
|1.2678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2666
|Daily SMA100
|1.267
|Daily SMA200
|1.2587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2709
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2649
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2539
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2769
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
