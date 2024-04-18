Pound Sterling stays firm amid BoE, Fed commentary and US data

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD stays firm amid BoE, Fed commentary and US data

The Pound Sterling is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar in the mid-North American session, amid a scarce economic docket in the United Kingdom (UK) if not interrupted by Bank of England (BoE) member Megan Greene. A slew of Federal Reserve officials keep pounding the mantra of patience when easing rates. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2456, almost flat. Read More...

Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar amid dismal market mood

The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats from 1.2480 in Thursday’s early New York session. The GBP/USD pair falls back as the US Dollar recovers amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for a longer period. Read More...

GBP/USD remains capped below 1.2470, eyes on US data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.2450 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The softer UK inflation data prompted the expectation that the Bank of England (BoE) will start lowering interest rates in the coming months, which weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Greenback. Investors will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index, and Existing Home Sales, due on Thursday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.244
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.2454
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2584
Daily SMA50 1.2647
Daily SMA100 1.2662
Daily SMA200 1.2576
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2482
Previous Daily Low 1.2417
Previous Weekly High 1.2709
Previous Weekly Low 1.2427
Previous Monthly High 1.2894
Previous Monthly Low 1.2575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2457
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.242
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2355
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2516
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.255

 

 

 
Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures