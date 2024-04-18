The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.2450 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The softer UK inflation data prompted the expectation that the Bank of England (BoE) will start lowering interest rates in the coming months, which weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Greenback. Investors will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index, and Existing Home Sales, due on Thursday. The BoE hinted that the UK is still on course for an interest rate cut, as recent data showed a further easing in the pace of price growth in the economy. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation dropped to 3.2% in the 12 months to March, the softest level for two-and-a-half years. The figure was down from the previous reading of 3.4%. However, investors expect the first rate cut in August or September, according to the LSEG data. On the USD’s front, the upbeat February's Retail Sales earlier this week suggested a robust economy in the United States. The report triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might delay its easing cycle this year. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that he will wait longer than previously expected to cut rates after unexpectedly upside inflation readings. Powell added that the US central bank will likely take more time to gain confidence that price growth is headed toward the Fed’s 2% target before lowering borrowing costs. This, in turn, provides some support to the Greenback and caps the upside of the GBP/USD pair .

