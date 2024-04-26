Pound Sterling snaps the three-day winning streak near 1.2502

GBP/USD trades on a softer note below 1.2530 ahead of US PCE data
The GBP/USD pair trades on a weaker note around 1.2502 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The modest rebound of the US Dollar (USD) weighs on the major pair despite weaker US GDP growth numbers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data on Friday will be in the spotlight.
On Thursday, the US economy grew at a slower pace of 1.6% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to 3.4% in the previous reading. This figure came in weaker than the market expectation of 2.5%. However, prices have remained sticky, with the data on Thursday revealing the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index in Q1 climbing at a 3.4% annual rate, above the Fed's 2% target. The Greenback has dropped to two-week lows near mid-105.00 after the release of weaker-than-expected Q1 GDP growth and a hotter-than-expected inflation reading. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends recovery above 1.2500, but bears loom around 200-DMA
The Pound Sterling resumed its advance against the US Dollar, climbing more than 0.40% and trading at 1.2518. During the day, the GBP/USD bounced off daily lows of 1.2450 following the release of mixed economic data from the United States. The US economy in Q1 2024 grew below estimates, which would warrant easing monetary policy. But prices edging up spurred investors' reaction to priced-out rate cuts in 2024.
The GBP/USD is aiming up sharply, though it remains bearishly biased. Although the major remains far from the latest cycle high, if buyers regain some key resistance levels, that would ultimately expose the April 9 high at 1.2709, the latest cycle high. Read more...
