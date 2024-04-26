GBP/USD trades on a softer note below 1.2530 ahead of US PCE data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a weaker note around 1.2502 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The modest rebound of the US Dollar (USD) weighs on the major pair despite weaker US GDP growth numbers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data on Friday will be in the spotlight. On Thursday, the US economy grew at a slower pace of 1.6% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to 3.4% in the previous reading. This figure came in weaker than the market expectation of 2.5%. However, prices have remained sticky, with the data on Thursday revealing the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index in Q1 climbing at a 3.4% annual rate, above the Fed's 2% target. The Greenback has dropped to two-week lows near mid-105.00 after the release of weaker-than-expected Q1 GDP growth and a hotter-than-expected inflation reading. According to the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets have priced in less than 10% odds that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in June, while the probability of a September rate cut dropping below 58%. Investors will take more cues from another inflation report on Friday. The US PCE is expected to show an increase of 0.3% MoM in both headline and core PCE figures. On an annual basis, the headline PCE and Core PCE figures are estimated to show a rise of 2.6% and 2.7% YoY, respectively. On the GBP’s front, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and other BoE policymakers stated that inflation in the United Kingdom dropped in line with the central bank's expectations and the risk of elevated inflation had reduced, paving the way for a rate cut. The market anticipates that the UK central bank will wait until next quarter to lower borrowing costs, and it will begin before the US Fed . This, in turn, might cap the upside of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

