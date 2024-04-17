Pound Sterling remains on the defensive above 1.2420, eyes on UK CPI data

GBP/USD gains some ground after British inflation data

The GBP/USD pair is currently trading slightly higher at 1.2448, tallying daily gains. Meanwhile, the USD’s rally was halted due to US Treasury yields declining, but the Greenback’s outlook is bright as the US economy remains strong and markets bet on a more aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...
 

BoE’s A. Bailey: Inflation will drop strongly in the next month

Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey speaks in the wake of the pick up in UK inflation figures in March. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.2420, eyes on UK CPI data

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive around 1.2430 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The further upside in the US Dollar (USD) from a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and upbeat US Retail Sales data weighs on the GBP/USD pair. Investors will take more cues from the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2455
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.2427
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2601
Daily SMA50 1.265
Daily SMA100 1.2664
Daily SMA200 1.2579
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2472
Previous Daily Low 1.2406
Previous Weekly High 1.2709
Previous Weekly Low 1.2427
Previous Monthly High 1.2894
Previous Monthly Low 1.2575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2431
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2447
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2368
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2464
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2501
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2531

 

 

