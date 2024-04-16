GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.2420, eyes on UK CPI data

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive around 1.2430 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The further upside in the US Dollar (USD) from a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and upbeat US Retail Sales data weighs on the GBP/USD pair. Investors will take more cues from the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer and further dampen investors' hopes for meaningful rate cuts this year. Powell added that the recent economic data have clearly not given the Fed greater confidence and it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence. The US central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate in a target range between 5.25% and 5.5% since July 2023. Financial markets have had to reset their expectations for rate cuts this year, with the anticipation of one or two reductions that will not start until September. On the other hand, investors price in two rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) this year, with the first move in August or September and earlier rate cuts than the Fed. This, in turn, has exerted some selling pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP) and created a headwind for the GBP/USD pair . The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday there was strong evidence that UK inflation was falling and that the question for BoE policymakers remained how much more evidence was necessary before starting to cut interest rates. Bailey further stated that different inflation paths for the US and Europe this year could lead to somewhat different paths for interest rates.

