GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains fragile to start new week
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Friday and broke below 1.2400, closing the week in negative territory. The pair holds steady above 1.2350 early Monday but struggles to gather recovery momentum despite the positive shift seen in market mood.
Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Friday that risks to persistence in domestic inflation pressures were receding. When asked about the Federal Reserve's rate outlook, Ramsden said some of the fundamentals of US growth dynamics were different from the UK's and noted that they will do what makes sense in terms of their own mandate. Read more...
Pound Sterling weakens as traders bet BoE more likely to start rate cuts earlier than Fed
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains on the back foot in Monday’s London session as investors continue to price in the Bank of England (BoE) will pivot to interest-rate cuts earlier than the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The GBP/USD pair trades close to a five-month low around 1.2360 as investors expect that the Fed will keep its monetary policy framework restrictive for longer. A strong economic outlook and robust consumer spending in the United States are keeping inflation higher.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, trades broadly steady near the crucial support of 106.00. This week, the US Dollar will be guided by the core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for March, which is expected to influence Fed rate cut expectations. Currently, financial markets are anticipating that the Fed will begin to reduce borrowing rates from September. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
