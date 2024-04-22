- The Pound Sterling faces selling pressure as the soft inflation outlook prompts BoE rate cut prospects.
- Weak UK Retail Sales also contribute to a softer inflation outlook.
- Fed’s higher for longer interest-rates argument strengthens the US Dollar.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains on the back foot in Monday’s London session as investors continue to price in the Bank of England (BoE) will pivot to interest-rate cuts earlier than the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The GBP/USD pair trades close to a five-month low around 1.2360 as investors expect that the Fed will keep its monetary policy framework restrictive for longer. A strong economic outlook and robust consumer spending in the United States are keeping inflation higher.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, trades broadly steady near the crucial support of 106.00. This week, the US Dollar will be guided by the core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for March, which is expected to influence Fed rate cut expectations. Currently, financial markets are anticipating that the Fed will begin to reduce borrowing rates from September.
Meanwhile, easing fears of further escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran could offer some support to risk-sensitive assets. Iran said they have no plans for an immediate retaliation, according to Al Jazeera.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling slips further while US Dollar sees upside
- The Pound Sterling finds temporary support near 1.2360 after retreating from 1.2470. More downside is likely after comments from Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden on Friday, who said that upside risks to inflation have receded and that price growth could undershoot the central bank’s recent projections.
- Ramsden said "Over the last few months I have become more confident in the evidence that risks to persistence in domestic inflation pressures are receding, helped by improved inflation dynamics," Reuters reported. However, he warned that unlike the United States the backdrop to inflation in Britain was of continuing weak economic growth.
- Strong prospects for UK inflation easing sooner and a downbeat economic outlook are expected to allow the BoE to start reducing interest rates earlier than previously anticipated.
- The prospects for inflation easing further were also boosted by weak Retail Sales data for March. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday that Retail Sales were unchanged in March compared with the previous month and below the 0.3% increase forecast by economists. In February, Retail Sales grew by a meagre 0.1%. The Retail Sales data is a leading indicator of consumer spending, so weak figures signal the deepening cost-of-living crisis due to higher interest rates by the central bank.
- Going forward, the Pound Sterling will dance to the tunes of the S&P Global/CIPS preliminary PMI data for April, which will be published on Tuesday. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to expand steadily by 50.3. The Services PMI is estimated to have declined slightly to 53.0 from 53.1.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling dips below 1.2400
The Pound Sterling resumes its downside journey after failing to recapture the crucial resistance of 1.2400. The GBP/USD pair weakens after a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern, whose neckline is plotted from the December 8 low around 1.2500. Declining 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2525 and 1.2600, respectively, indicate that the long-term outlook is bearish.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the range of 20.00-40.00, indicating a strong bearish momentum.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south to 1.0650, as focus shifts to Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD i has erased gains to trade flat near 1.0650 in European trading on Monday. The pair turns south as risk appetite wanes, lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar. Markets stay defensive in the absence of top-tier EU/US economic data. Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD drops to fresh five-month lows near 1.2350
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2350, challenging fresh five-month lows in the European session on Monday. Markets turn cautious and limit the US Dollar downside, weighing on the pair. A lack of relevant economic data also leaves the pair in limbo.
Gold price drops to one-week low around $2,350 amid positive risk tone, hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session on Monday and drops to a one-week low, around the $2,350 area in the last hour.
XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief.
All eyes on Lagarde – Stock markets remain in correction/sell-on-upticksmode
Today’s eco calendar won’t move markets with EMU April consumer confidence the sole important release. ECB President Lagarde gives a lecture at Yale university, but she’ll stick to previous comments.