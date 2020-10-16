Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD's monthly support line probe bears near 1.2900

GBP/USD capped at 1.2937, pulls back to test 1.2900 area
The sterling is looking heavy on Thursday as previous hopes of a Brexit deal with the EU deteriorate. The GBP/USD has depreciated approximately 1% on the day and is testing 1.2900 at the moment of writing.
The pound has relinquished Wednesday’s gains against the US dollar as the investors reassess the chances of significant achievements in the Brexit negotiations. With the obstacles between the UK and the EU becoming more evident, namely the differences about fisheries and fair competition and dispute resolution issues, the market starts to anticipate a watered-down-agreement, in case there is any.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monthly support line probe bears near 1.2900
GBP/USD remains on the back foot despite taking rounds to 1.2900 during the early Asian session on Friday. The cable dropped heavily the previous day but couldn’t conquer an ascending trend line from September 30.
With the MACD flashing bearish signals sellers are waiting for entries below the 1.2890 immediate support line figure. While the current week’s bottom surrounding 1.2860 can initially probe the bears, any further downside might not hesitate to challenge September 30 low near 1.2805.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades below 100-day SMA for first since May
AUD/USD trades below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7096 for the first time since May 18. A close below that SMA support would validate the bearish view put forward the daily chart indicators and could yield deeper declines.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.00 as Trump, Biden answer questions
USD/JPY is trading in the red, heading towards 105.00. US President Donald Trump, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden answer questions in the “town hall” style. Japan press earlier reported rejecting US proposals to raise bars for Chinese telecommunication companies.
Gold eases from $1,911/12 resistance confluence
Gold fades upside momentum while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,910.72. 200-bar EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September’s downside limit immediate upside. Three-week-old support line restricts short-term declines below the $1,900 threshold.
WTI keeps recovery moves above $41.00 amid cautious optimism
WTI extends bounces off $39.51 to cut most of the losses marked the previous day. Anticipated recoveries in Asia, the largest oil consumers, favor the bulls. Consolidation in risk sentiment, hopes of soft Brexit, a deal on US stimulus join upbeat EIA inventories.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge.