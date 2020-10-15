GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monthly support line probe bears near 1.2900

- GBP/USD bears catch a breather after canceling Wednesday’s gains the previous day.
- Bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful of breaking immediate downside barriers.
- An eight-day-old horizontal line restricts immediate upside moves.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot despite taking rounds to 1.2900 during the early Asian session on Friday. The cable dropped heavily the previous day but couldn’t conquer an ascending trend line from September 30.
With the MACD flashing bearish signals sellers are waiting for entries below the 1.2890 immediate support line figure.
While the current week’s bottom surrounding 1.2860 can initially probe the bears, any further downside might not hesitate to challenge September 30 low near 1.2805.
In a case where the GBP/USD sellers keep the reins past-1.2805, they need to break the 1.2800 threshold before challenging the previous month’s low near 1.2675.
Alternatively, any recoveries below a horizontal trend line from October 6, at 1.3000 now, can be considered ephemeral. Though, intermediate bounces to 1.2945/50 can’t be ruled out.
It should, however, be noted that the GBP/USD bulls will aim for the monthly top close to 1.3085 after crossing the aforementioned trend line resistance.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2901
|Today Daily Change
|-112 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86%
|Today daily open
|1.3013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2894
|Daily SMA50
|1.3024
|Daily SMA100
|1.2825
|Daily SMA200
|1.2711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2863
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2988
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2779
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds below 0.7100 despite Wall Street’s bounce
US equities trimmed most of their daily losses, putting a halt to the dollar’s recovery. AUD/USD still trading below 0.7100 and at risk of extending its decline.
EUR/USD settles around 1.1700 on dollar’s strength
The greenback is the strongest in a risk-averse environment, while the shared currency weakened on new coronavirus-related concerns. EUR/USD bearish.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.