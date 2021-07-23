Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays directed to 1.3830 resistance confluence

GBP/USD holds onto 200-DMA breakout around 1.3765 amid a quiet start to Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair’s recovery moves from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2020 to June 2021 upside manages to cross the key SMA and 50% Fibo. hurdle, keeping the buyers hopeful. Also favoring the bulls is the MACD line that teases a bullish breakout over the signal line.

GBP/USD drops below 1.3760 as the US dollar gains momentum

The GBP/USD pulled back almost 50 pips from the daily highs as the US dollar recovered ground across the board. Cable dropped back under 1.3750; earlier on Thursday, it peaked at 1.3787, the highest since Monday. US dollar turns positive against most of its rivals during the American session. GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3774
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.3767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3805
Daily SMA50 1.398
Daily SMA100 1.3926
Daily SMA200 1.371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3787
Previous Daily Low 1.3691
Previous Weekly High 1.391
Previous Weekly Low 1.3761
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3751
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3728
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.371
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3652
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3613
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3806
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3845
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3903

 

 

