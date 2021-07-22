GBP/USD drops below 1.3760 as the US dollar gains momentum

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar turns positive against most of its rivals during the American session.
  • GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row.

The GBP/USD pulled back almost 50 pips from the daily highs as the US dollar recovered ground across the board. Cable dropped back under 1.3750; earlier on Thursday, it peaked at 1.3787, the highest since Monday.

The DXY turned positive during the last hour, approaching 93.00 even as US yields slide sharply. The US 10-year yield fell from above 1.30% to 1.24%. The Dow Jones failed to hold into positive territory and is down by 0.20%. The pound remains among the top performers on Thursday, as it continues to correct higher, trimming recent losses.  

Mixed data, ECB as expected

Economic data from the US came in mixed. Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rising to 419K, the highest level in eight weeks. Another report showed Existing Home Sales rebounded 1.4% in June, posting the first gain in five months. Regarding COVID-19, the seven-day moving average of new cases rose 53%.

The key event on Thursday was the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. The central bank kept monetary policy unchanged as expected and signaled it would remain accommodative for a long time.

On Friday, economic data to be release includes June Retail Sales in the UK and global PMIs (July – preliminary).

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3755
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.3712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3813
Daily SMA50 1.3986
Daily SMA100 1.3927
Daily SMA200 1.3706
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3723
Previous Daily Low 1.3591
Previous Weekly High 1.391
Previous Weekly Low 1.3761
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3628
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3543
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3496
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.376
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3807
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3892

 

 

Latest Forex News

