GBP/USD drops below 1.3760 as the US dollar gains momentum

- US dollar turns positive against most of its rivals during the American session.
- GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row.
The GBP/USD pulled back almost 50 pips from the daily highs as the US dollar recovered ground across the board. Cable dropped back under 1.3750; earlier on Thursday, it peaked at 1.3787, the highest since Monday.
The DXY turned positive during the last hour, approaching 93.00 even as US yields slide sharply. The US 10-year yield fell from above 1.30% to 1.24%. The Dow Jones failed to hold into positive territory and is down by 0.20%. The pound remains among the top performers on Thursday, as it continues to correct higher, trimming recent losses.
Mixed data, ECB as expected
Economic data from the US came in mixed. Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rising to 419K, the highest level in eight weeks. Another report showed Existing Home Sales rebounded 1.4% in June, posting the first gain in five months. Regarding COVID-19, the seven-day moving average of new cases rose 53%.
The key event on Thursday was the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. The central bank kept monetary policy unchanged as expected and signaled it would remain accommodative for a long time.
On Friday, economic data to be release includes June Retail Sales in the UK and global PMIs (July – preliminary).
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3755
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3813
|Daily SMA50
|1.3986
|Daily SMA100
|1.3927
|Daily SMA200
|1.3706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3723
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3591
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
