GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays directed to 1.3830 resistance confluence

- GBP/USD regains “above 200-DMA” status, edges higher of late.
- MACD conditions, rebound from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor bulls.
- Confluence of six-week-old descending trend line, 38.2% Fibo. challenges buyers.
GBP/USD holds onto 200-DMA breakout around 1.3765 amid a quiet start to Friday’s Asian session.
The cable pair’s recovery moves from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2020 to June 2021 upside manages to cross the key SMA and 50% Fibo. hurdle, keeping the buyers hopeful. Also favoring the bulls is the MACD line that teases a bullish breakout over the signal line.
It should, however, be noted that a daily closing beyond convergence of the 1.5 month-old resistance line and 38.2% Fibo. becomes necessary for the GBP/USD prices to keep the latest upside momentum.
Following that, the 100-DMA level of 1.3925 and the late June's peak around the 1.4000 psychological magnet will be the key to follow.
Meanwhile, a pullback move will have to close below 200-DMA, surrounding 1.3714, followed by 50% Fibo. near 1.3690, to recall the GBP/USD sellers.
Even so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3560 and early December 2020 tops bear 1.3540 could act as filters to the south.
Overall, GBP/USD bulls are firming up controls but the key hurdle is yet to cross.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|1.3712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3813
|Daily SMA50
|1.3986
|Daily SMA100
|1.3927
|Daily SMA200
|1.3706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3723
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3591
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD down as ECB fails to impress
The shared currency edged lower against all of its major rivals after the ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged, failed to clarify the future of monetary policy.
GBP/USD retreats but holds into daily gains
GBP/USD topped 1.3787, now trading sub-1.3750 amid renewed demand for the dollar. Eyes remain on EU-UK tension over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
XAU/USD consolidates above $1,800 as sellers fail to retain control
Gold remains on track to end the day little changed.100-day SMA continues to act as strong support. XAU/USD near-term technical outlook stays neutral with a slight bearish bias.
Ethereum price looks strong and ETH dares to dream of $2,700 again
ETH price got a positive lift in the recovery of the global market. BTC and other major cryptocurrencies were back in the news after attention from Musk, Dorsey. Some short-term profit taking is taking effect, but more upside is yet to come.
ECB helps European markets to hold gains
The ECB meeting has helped investors maintain an optimistic outlook, but the FTSE 100 has struggled thanks to losses for oil and mining names.