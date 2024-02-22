Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – The first upside barrier is seen at 1.2660

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could push higher once 1.2700 is confirmed as support

GBP/USD broke above its three-week-old trading range and touched its highest level since early February above 1.2700 on Thursday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuels the pair's rally as investors' focus shifts to the UK and US PMI data. Market participants will also pay close attention to the risk perception as US stock index futures post impressive gains in the European morning.

Improving market mood caused the USD to lose interest during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes were little changed for the day, upbeat earnings figures from Nvidia after the closing bell attracted risk flows. At the time of press, Nasdaq futures were up nearly 2% on the day and S&P futures were rising 1%. If the risk rally gains momentum in the second half of the day, the USD could continue to weaken against its rivals. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: The first upside barrier is seen at 1.2660

The GBP/USD pair trades on a stronger note below the mid-1.2600s during the early European section on Thursday. Investors await the UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI report for February. The manufacturing PMI figure is expected to improve to 47.5 in February from 47.0 in January, while the Services PMI figure is projected to drop to 54.1 in January versus 54.3% prior. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2640, up 0.06% on the day.



From a technical perspective, GBP/USD remains in a bullish mood as the pair is above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the four-hour chart. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies above the 50 midlines, supporting the upward momentum for the pair. Read more...

Pound Sterling falls slightly from day's high on mixed PMI data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces some selling pressure in Thursday’s European session as preliminary PMIs reported by the S&P Global/CIPS for February remain mixed. The Manufacturing PMI at 47.1 was slightly above the prior reading of 47.0 but failed to match expectations of 47.5. The Services PMI was surprisingly unchanged at 54.3 while investors anticipated a decline to 54.1. The Composite PMI was higher at 53.3 against expectations and the former reading of 52.9.

The broader outlook of the Pound Sterling is bullish as the market sentiment remains upbeat. The GBP/USD pair remains upbeat even though Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Swati Dhingra cautioned about downside risks to the United Kingdom economy due to high interest rates. Read more...