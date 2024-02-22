Share:

Pound Sterling recaptures weekly highs as the appeal for risk-perceived assets improves.

BoE Dhingra’s comments on the interest rate outlook were dovish due to the poor UK economic outlook.

The preliminary S&P Global/CIPS PMI data remains mixed.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) comes under pressure in Thursday’s early New York session due to Middle East tensions and mixed preliminary PMIs reported by the S&P Global/CIPS for February. The Manufacturing PMI at 47.1 was slightly above the prior reading of 47.0 but failed to match expectations of 47.5. The Services PMI was surprisingly unchanged at 54.3, while investors anticipated a decline to 54.1. The Composite PMI was higher at 53.3 against expectations and the former reading of 52.9.

The GBP/USD pair falls on backfoot as Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Swati Dhingra cautioned about downside risks to the United Kingdom economy due to high interest rates. In her speech at the Market News International Connect event on Wednesday, Dhingra said the demand prospects are “weak and less resilient” than their previous forecasts. She added that higher mortgage costs and rental prices in 2023 shortened households’ pockets, which resulted in weak Retail Sales.

The Pound Sterling faces foreign outflows when a BoE policymaker warns about holding interest rates higher for a longer duration because it increases the possibility of interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, investors await February’s preliminary S&P Global PMI data for the United States, which will provide more insights into the economic outlook.

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling drops sharply while USD Index rebounds

The Pound Sterling faces an intense sell-off as investors' risk appetite shrinks.

The appeal for risk-sensitive assets fades due to deepening Middle East tensions.

The Israeli army has intensified bombarding on Rafah, southern region of Gaza in Palestine as the former hopes that over 1.4 million refugees have been sheltered there. Escalating Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.

The US Dollar Index, which gauges the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, delivers a V-shape recovery to 104.00.

The recovery move in the US Dollar is also driven by hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the January monetary policy meeting, which were released on Wednesday.

On the domestic front, the Pound Sterling advances despite the fact that Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra warned about the increasing cost of living standards in the United Kingdom due to the maintenance of interest rates at 5.25% for a longer period.

Swati Dhingra, who voted for a rate cut in February’s monetary policy meeting, warned about a hard landing if the BoE delays rate cuts.

While most BoE policymakers closely track service inflation and wage growth for cues about the inflation outlook, Swat Dhingra said service prices are not a good measure of domestically generated inflation.

Meanwhile, market expectations for BoE rate cuts are slightly up after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank can reduce interest rates before inflation reaches the 2% target.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling falls vertically from 1.2700

The Pound Sterling fails to continue its winning spell to a third trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair falls significantly after kissing the round-level resistance of 1.2700. The overall trend remains sideways as the pair oscillates in the Descending Triangle pattern formed on the daily time frame.

The aforementioned chart pattern indicates a sharp volatility contraction. The chart formation carries a slightly negative bias due to the establishment of lower highs. The downward-sloping border of the Descending Triangle pattern is plotted from December 28 high at 1.2827, while the horizontal support is placed from December 13 low near 1.2500.

The pair has climbed above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are closely trading near 1.2630. Meanwhile, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in the 40.00-60.00 region, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.