Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests the upside break of triangle near 1.1350

On a four-hour scale, the pound bulls are testing the north-side break of the symmetrical triangle chart pattern. The downward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from September 13 high at 1.1738 while the upward-sloping trendline is plotted from September 26 low at 1.0339. An explosion of a neutral triangle results in wider ticks and heavy volume.

The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 1.1344-1.1370 in the Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways following the footprints of the US dollar index (DXY), which is indicating volatility contraction. The risk-off market mood is gaining more traction as S&P500 futures have extended their gains. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have surrendered the crucial support of 4% despite firmer bets for hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) policy.

That said, the Cable pair renewed the multi-day top the previous day after British Finance Minister’s, also called Chancellor, reversal of earlier policy announcement boosted the market’s hope that London will overcome the impending market collapse. “Under the new policy, most of Truss's 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts will go and the two-year energy subsidy scheme for households and businesses - expected to cost well over 100 billion pounds - will now be curtailed in April,” stated Reuters.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.