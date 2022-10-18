Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests the upside break of triangle near 1.1350

GBP/USD bulls take a breather at fortnight top, retreats to 1.1350 with eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD pares recently gains around a two-week high, easing back to 1.1350 during early Tuesday in Asia after an upbeat start to the week as bulls seek confirmation of the latest optimism surrounding the UK economy.
That said, the Cable pair renewed the multi-day top the previous day after British Finance Minister’s, also called Chancellor, reversal of earlier policy announcement boosted the market’s hope that London will overcome the impending market collapse. “Under the new policy, most of Truss's 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts will go and the two-year energy subsidy scheme for households and businesses - expected to cost well over 100 billion pounds - will now be curtailed in April,” stated Reuters.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Tests the upside break of triangle near 1.1350
The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 1.1344-1.1370 in the Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways following the footprints of the US dollar index (DXY), which is indicating volatility contraction. The risk-off market mood is gaining more traction as S&P500 futures have extended their gains. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have surrendered the crucial support of 4% despite firmer bets for hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) policy.
On a four-hour scale, the pound bulls are testing the north-side break of the symmetrical triangle chart pattern. The downward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from September 13 high at 1.1738 while the upward-sloping trendline is plotted from September 26 low at 1.0339. An explosion of a neutral triangle results in wider ticks and heavy volume.
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6300 as US dollar recovers
AUD/USD is easing back below 0.6300, as the US dollar attempts a recovery in Asia this Tuesday, despite a better market mood. The aussie struggles even after upbeat comments from the RBA policymakers and minutes favored the bulls.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
Gold retreats towards $1,640 support as risk-on mood fades
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.
How else to figure out what the market will do next?
Bottom line, again its seems obvious that the dollar can rise alongside rising yields and an aggressive Fed, with two 75 bp hikes now expected before Christmas. That doesn’t mean we won’t get some profit-taking and/or short-covering in other currencies, as we see in sterling now.