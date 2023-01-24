GBP/USD stays bullish near December’s high [Video]
GBPUSD could not find enough buyers to pierce through December’s high of 1.2445, finishing Monday’s session with mild losses at 1.2375. The bulls, however, may not give up the battle, as the clear positive trajectory in the RSI and the MACD mirrors persisting buying interest. Yet, with the Stochastic oscillator flattening within the overbought region above 80, some caution is required. Read more ...
GBP/USD slips on record debt, soft PMIs
UK debt costs soared in December, sending the budget deficit to a record 27.4 billion pounds. This was sharply higher than the November reading of 18.8 billion pounds and the consensus of 17.3 billion pounds. The drivers behind the sharp upturn were rising interest payments and government subsidies for gas and electricity. The government’s bill for the subsidies in December was some 7 billion pounds. Despite the grim debt news, the pound remains steady, thanks to broad US dollar weakness.
UK PMIs for December didn’t help matters, as both the Services and Manufacturing PMIs came in below the 50 level, which indicates contraction. Manufacturing rose slightly to 46.7, up from 45.3 in November and above the forecast of 45.0 points. The Services PMI fell to 48.0, down from the November read and the forecast, both of which were 49.9 points. Read more...
GBP/USD drops to 1.2300 mark amid modest USD recovery from multi-month low
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers following an early uptick to the 1.2415 area and turns lower for the second successive day on Tuesday. Spot prices retreat further from the highest level since June 2022 touched on Monday and drop to the 1.2300 round-figure mark, or a four-day low during the first half of the European session.
The US Dollar stages a modest recovery from a nine-month low and turns out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about the economic headwinds stemming from the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in China. Furthermore, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war has been fueling recession fears. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and drives some haven flows towards traditional safe-haven assets, including the buck. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2288
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|1.2373
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2159
|Daily SMA50
|1.2123
|Daily SMA100
|1.1732
|Daily SMA200
|1.1975
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2564
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
