Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD selling opportunity?

GBP/USD outlook: Clear break out of triangle to provide fresh direction signal
Cable probes below triangle support line in early Friday, after repeated rejections at the upper boundary of the pattern, signaled that bulls are lacking momentum, despite positive UK inflation data.
Fresh weakness is mainly driven by strength of the dollar on growing hopes that the Fed may start tightening earlier than expected.
Daily studies show fresh negative momentum and moving averages back to a bearish setup that supports a negative scenario, which requires close below the triangle, to signal an end of a corrective phase. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? Risk-off mood could send sterling back down
Pinging hell – Hundreds of thousands of Brits have received notifications saying "You need to self-isolate" due to exposure to someone tested positive for COVID-19. While some of these warnings may have been caused by Bluetooth signals passing through neighbors' walls, the increase in pings serves as additional evidence that the coronavirus spreading rapidly. Under such conditions, it is hard to justify further gains for GBP/USD.
The Delta variant's spread has resulted in over 48,000 confirmed cases in the UK on Thursday, days before the grand "Freedom Day" reopening on July 19. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, adding to concerns of an economic slowdown resulting from quarantines. Read more...
GBP/USD: Concerns about inflation and covid to send sterling back down
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 as investors await Britain's reopening on Monday. Selling opportunity? Risk-off mood could send sterling back down, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3803
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3856
|Daily SMA50
|1.4016
|Daily SMA100
|1.3937
|Daily SMA200
|1.3692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3899
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3977
