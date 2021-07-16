GBP/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? Risk-off mood could send sterling back down

- GBP/USD has bounced off 1.38 as the US takes a breather from gains.
- Concerns about inflation and covid could send the pair back down.
- Friday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Pinging hell – Hundreds of thousands of Brits have received notifications saying "You need to self-isolate" due to exposure to someone tested positive for COVID-19. While some of these warnings may have been caused by Bluetooth signals passing through neighbors' walls, the increase in pings serves as additional evidence that the coronavirus spreading rapidly. Under such conditions, it is hard to justify further gains for GBP/USD.
The Delta variant's spread has resulted in over 48,000 confirmed cases in the UK on Thursday, days before the grand "Freedom Day" reopening on July 19. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, adding to concerns of an economic slowdown resulting from quarantines.
A slowdown might cause even hawkish members of the Bank of England to reconsider their stances. Michael Saunders was the latest BOE official to suggest the bank should end its bond-buying scheme, sending sterling temporarily higher on Thursday. Any dovish comments could weigh on the pound.
The virus is also moving quickly in the US – resulting in increases in almost all states. However, America's caseload is rising from a low base and it could have a positive effect on the dollar – a safe-haven currency.
Worries about rising prices and how to tackle them are also contributing to a damp mood and a rush to the greenback. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is "uncomfortably high" but added that the situation of reopening the economy is "unique." Clouds of uncertainty are dollar-positive.
Apart from Britain's daily release of covid statistics, investors are eyeing two significant releases – Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan. Economists expect overall shopping to have dropped in June, while the Retail Control Group is projected to edge higher.
See US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
In the preliminary consumer confidence figures for July, markets will likely focus on inflation expectations – the Fed is watching these surveys as well. Any sign that higher prices are anchored into people's mindsets could boost the dollar.
See US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index July Preview: Are inflation expectations changing?
All in all, there is room for cable to climb back down.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart but continues battling both the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages – resulting in a mxied picture as range-trading continues.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3791, followed by 1.3750, a cushion from last week, and then by 1.3730.
Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.3860, followed by 1.3910, which held GBP/USD down in recent days. Further above, 1.3935 and 1.40 are eyed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 amid mixed market mood
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.18, moving above the lows that were triggered by concerns about inflation and the Delta variant. Final eurozone CPI and US consumer figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.